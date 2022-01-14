Regulatory News:

Qualifying training is one of the pillars of Korian's (Paris:KORI) CSR commitment and allows the company to meet recruitment challenges through internal mobility and work experience-training programmes while responding to the growing demands for quality of care and resident and family satisfaction.

Thus, at the end of 2021, 5 290 Korian employees in Europe were engaged in a qualifying pathway, i.e. 9.6%, marking a significant increase compared to 2020 (8.1%) and more than twice as many as in 2019 (4%).

The objective of reaching 10% of the workforce engaged in such a process by 2023 should therefore be exceeded.

"Training is an essential link in Korian's social commitment and I am pleased with the results obtained last year, despite a difficult epidemiological context. Today, the various European public training schemes cover less than 60% of the needs linked to the ageing of the population. This is why Korian has strengthened its training system in each of the countries in which we operate, thanks to its network of training academies and the promotion of qualifying courses in all of the Group's businesses. With convincing results, since we have largely exceeded our objectives in terms of qualifying courses," underlines Sophie Boissard, General Manager of the Korian Group.

Korian can rely on the Korian Académie, which was created 16 years ago in France and has since been extended to every country in Europe. This group training organisation works with educational partners to develop employees' skills and meet the growing and constantly changing needs of the care and service professions. Placed at the heart of the Korian employer promise, the Korian academies offer a wide range of training and development courses for all employees.

The academy teams are made up of professional trainers (nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, geronto-psychologists, lawyers, etc.) and teams of digital educational advisors, selected for their expertise, who define the mandatory training courses linked to the service offer, as well as the various training courses leading to operational excellence and expertise. Thus, more than 40% of the training courses in France today are delivered via e-learning or virtual classes.

In 2022, the Group will continue to strengthen the role of Korian academies in order to support the company's operational challenges and by looking into creating a network of Korian nursing schools in Europe capable of delivering qualifying programmes and diplomas in the care sector.

Korian is also pursuing social innovation in the field of training, including work experience-training programmes, and has thus been able to deploy several structuring and innovative measures:

Passerelles in France

In April 2021, Korian launched the Passerelles de reconversion professionnelle in France. This allows employees from the service sector currently Derichebourg Multiservices and Monoprix to train on the job, in the facilities, to become care assistants, thus avoiding a break in their career path and the need to seek unemployment benefits They receive their salary during their 14-month training, financed by their original company and the Pôle Emploi.

At the end of their training and upon receiving their diploma, they will be hired by Korian on a permanent basis. To date, 42 people have joined the Passerelles programme, with the goal of reaching 150 people per year by 2023. Initiated in the Paris region, it is now being rolled out in the PACA and AURA regions with Monoprix employees.

In France, the Korian Group is also a member of the governmental PAQTE programme, which focuses on developing training, apprenticeships and job discovery courses for young people in need of assistance in accessing the job market.

Retraining in Italy

Retraining courses to become a nursing assistant (OSS Operatore Socio Sanitario) are also offered by Korian in Italy in collaboration with Adecco; some of the open positions are reserved for female victims of domestic violence, in conjunction with the DiRe rehabilitation association in Milan, a long-standing partner with Korian in developing inclusive training.

Also in Italy, a partnership has been established with several universities to design Masters in specialised care for nurses and health professionals. For example, the Master Nutrizione e Malnutrizione (nutrition and malnutrition) is offered by the Aldo Moro University (Bari), in collaboration with the Korian Italy Academy.

Apprenticeship in Germany and France

Training via apprenticeship within its core businesses, with a strong focus on the community of care assistants and cooks: at the end of December 2021, Korian had 2 730 apprentices, of which 2 017 were in Germany i.e. 10% of the workforce and 716 in France, where it was the first company in France to launch its own apprentice training centre (CFA) for the care professions in 2021, as well as the CFA for Chefs des Chefs with four other companies in 2019.

VAE in France, Germany and Belgium

The Valorisation des Acquis de l'Expérience (VAE) is also widely used. In 2021, in France, 400 employees (including 300 care assistants) began working toward obtaining a diploma (ASDE, AES, Cook, etc.). The success rate for obtaining these diplomas is 78%, and specifically 68% for the care assistant diploma, which is double the national average (30%). This is thanks to the individualised support and the role of the training tutors.

In Germany, the equivalent of the VAE, called Wegebau, which is issued by the federal employment agency, allows for the same type of qualifying pathway. In Belgium, the "360" project also provides training for employees in continuing education in the care professions.

Continuing education for managers in Europe

Korian is also innovating in the area of continuing education for its managers. At the end of 2020, the Group launched « s. Keys » (Skills for share), the first European training programme for facility managers. This three-year qualifying programme, unique in the healthcare sector, is being rolled out with the IFG Executive Education group. A total of 790 facility managers are following this training in five of the seven countries where Korian is present. Thanks to a partnership with the University of Haute-Alsace, this programme allows Korian site managers not only to perfect their managerial and leadership skills but also to obtain a complete or partial university master's degree for employees with initial training in care.

