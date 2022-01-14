Cornell Researchers have found that upstate New Yorkers prefer rooftop solar to community solar under 50 acres, but opinions are split 50/50 over large-scale ground mounts. The distaste for utility-scale solar is strongest when converting forests, public land and productive farmland.From pv magazine USA In a new paper, "Are big and small solar separate things?: The importance of scale in public support for solar energy development in upstate New York," Cornell University researchers say that public support for solar wanes when system sizes and site locations are taken into account. Data from a ...

