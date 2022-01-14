Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNES ISIN: NO0010917339 Ticker-Symbol: 9GJ 
Frankfurt
14.01.22
09:49 Uhr
10,860 Euro
+0,160
+1,50 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORISONT ENERGI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORISONT ENERGI AS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOODBODY HEALTH
GOODBODY HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOODBODY HEALTH INC0,063+9,03 %
HORISONT ENERGI AS10,860+1,50 %
OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC0,0630,00 %
SUMO GROUP PLC6,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.