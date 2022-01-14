Das Instrument 9GJ NO0010917339 HORISONT ENERGI NK -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.01.2022

The instrument 9GJ NO0010917339 HORISONT ENERGI NK -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2022



Das Instrument 484 CA80403E1043 SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2022

The instrument 484 CA80403E1043 SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2022



Das Instrument DFUA CA6688131086 NORVISTA CAPITAL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2022

The instrument DFUA CA6688131086 NORVISTA CAPITAL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2022



Das Instrument 1RS GB00BD3HV384 SUMO GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2022

The instrument 1RS GB00BD3HV384 SUMO GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2022



Das Instrument FPGB LU0075458603 FID.FDS-TAIWAN FD A GL. INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2022

The instrument FPGB LU0075458603 FID.FDS-TAIWAN FD A GL. INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2022

