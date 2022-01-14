Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that the Company is planning to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") in the first half of 2022.

The Company's board of directors has approved the change, and has already initiated the process.

"Up-listing to the TSX main board will help the Company with its growth strategy. It also recognizes the strong growth performance the Company has had over the last few quarters. The Company anticipates that listing on the TSX main board will generate increased institutional awareness and attract a broader range of investors globally who are looking for companies with strong emerging technologies and expertise," commented Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

Completion of the up-listing on the TSX is subject to the satisfaction of listing requirements and the approval of the TSX. There is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that Datametrex will complete the listing as contemplated. In the meantime, Datametrex shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "DM." Further updates will be provided as they become available.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110088