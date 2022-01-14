Of this new capacity, 8.9 GW may come from distributed generation and 3.2 GW from utility scale solar. By the end of December 2022, the country's installed solar power should reach 25 GW, according to new figures from Brazilian trade body ABSolar.From pv magazine Brazil Projections from Brazilian solar energy association ABSolar indicate that in 2022, newly installed PV capacity may reach 12 GW, including 8.9 GW from distributed generation, which includes all PV systems not exceeding 5 MW in size, and 3.2 GW from utility-scale solar. If this growth materializes, Brazil's cumulative PV capacity ...

