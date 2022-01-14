Trillium Gold Mines announced the results of the spatio-temporal hydrocarbon geochemical (SGH) sampling program, Gold Terra is intersecting two high grade zones on Yellorex in the Campbell Shear structure on the Con Mine Property Option, IsoEnergy has agreed to settle a portion of the interest payment due to Queen's Road Capital Investment on December 31st 2021 and Kutcho Copper completes the license buyback and terminates the Offtake Agreement.