Freitag, 14.01.2022
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
148,66148,8811:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2022 | 11:17
J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement 13Jan22, J.P. Morgan AG, (Matthieu Batard contact: +33 1 40 15 43 00) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any):N/A
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:EUR fixed rate notes due 04 July 2039, Coupon 0.875%.

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Stabilisation Manager(s):J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
BNPP (Stabilisation Manager(s))
GSBE (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Offer price:99.612

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


