Portugal's mobile market has long been dominated by the triopoly of Altice Portugal, NOS, and Vodafone Portugal. The MVNOs collectively have only managed to secure about 3% of the market, by subscribers.

This dominance of the main players is expected to be reduced following the auction recently completed by the regulator, which saw the market entry of Dixarobil and Nowo. Both will provide 5G services. The auction marked the entry of Romania's Digi in Portugal's mobile market, as also of Masmovil which had hitherto focussed on fibre deployment in Lisbon and Oporto.

