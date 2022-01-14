3D AR Engine for the World's Largest Luxury Goods Conglomerate

Today, Threedium announced their participation in La Maison des Startups LVMH, an accelerator program created by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). As part of the multinational luxury goods conglomerate's commitment to innovation, the program fosters collaboration between innovative startups and LVMH's portfolio of 75 brands, known as Maisons.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005058/en/

Today, Threedium announced their participation in La Maison des Startups LVMH, an accelerator program created by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). Threedium has collaborated with several of the LVMH brands including Dior, Fendi, Bulgari and Celine to provide 3D solutions for their luxury goods. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Now in its seventh season, La Maison des Startups LVMH is an important part of the company's Open Innovation Ecosystem, a strategy for catalyzing innovation through interaction between the Maisons, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

This initiative will drive co-creation from the LVMH Maisons and Threedium to bring new services and innovative 3D AR solutions to market. The program is an immersive experience for startups within the LVMH program at STATION F and includes mentorship from senior executives, a network of influential entrepreneurs and investors, as well as direct access to the innovative leaders at LVMH.

The program's distinctive multi-sector approach enables engagement with entrepreneurs whose innovations are relevant to the different LVMH business groups: Wines Spirits, Fashion Leather Goods, Perfumes Cosmetics, Watches Jewelry and Selective Retailing. Threedium will benefit from LVMH's external and internal resources, all in an effort to continue enhancing the customer experience for the Maisons.

"Threedium is proud to be a part of French luxury powerhouse LVMH's prestigious La Maison des Startups program. Since launching Threedium we have been dedicated to transforming the e-commerce experience and offering immersive experiences as we guide our brand partners into the metaverse," said Mike Charalambous, CEO of Threedium. "3D is the future of e-commerce and we are honored that LVMH has recognized the power of our 3D AR engine and is supporting us with invaluable expertise as well as the resources to help further our mission as we enter web3."

Threedium has collaborated with several of the LVMH brands including Dior, Fendi, Bulgari and Celine to provide 3D solutions for their luxury goods. As the most powerful low-code/ no-code 3D engine in the world, Threedium allows brands to quickly build, manage and publish powerful 3D AR solutions on the web. Our easy integrations, lightweight formats and scalable rest API's are trusted by top-tier brands around the globe for 3D eCommerce, 3D display ads AR campaigns.

About Threedium

Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

For more information, visit threedium.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005058/en/

Contacts:

Media Press:

press@threedium.co.uk

Michael Toner

Chief Marketing Officer

michael.toner@threedium.co.uk