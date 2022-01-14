Rubicon Capital Advisors ("Rubicon"), one of the world's leading investment banking firms focused on the broader infrastructure, energy and digital sectors, announced its role as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Elgin Energy Holdings ("Elgin") in reaching completion on the 100% sale of a 519 MW portfolio of solar PV projects and 70 MW of co-located energy storage capacity (the "Portfolio") to ScottishPower Renewables (UK) Limited ("Scottish Power"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of global utility Iberdrola Group.

The portfolio sale marks the UK's largest solar PV transaction to date, consisting of 12 projects at the pre-construction stage located across England, Wales and Scotland, with a combined capacity of 519MW. The portfolio also includes a co-located 70MW battery solution that is at an advanced stage of development.

"We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone and partnered with Iberdrola ScottishPower Renewables on this portfolio. We will continue to develop and deliver on our 5GW project pipeline across the UK, Ireland and Australia, working closely with landowners, local authorities and all related stakeholders", commented Ronan Kilduff, CEO of Elgin Energy.

The portfolio will play a pivotal role in contributing towards the UK's 2050 Net Zero Strategy, not only generating low cost and low carbon electricity but also creating significant regional economic development and supplying zero-carbon electricity to over 143,000 homes across the UK.

"We have a proven track record in working with global developers and large renewable energy portfolios of scale across the world and we are delighted to have advised on the UK's largest solar and storage transaction to date. This is a landmark transaction on many fronts, representing a new frontier in the UK and internationally in terms of both scales and in combining solar PV and large-scale battery storage into a single asset portfolio. Moreover, this transaction is an excellent example of Rubicon's commitment to be at the leading edge of ESG initiatives, particularly as they relate to tackling global climate change issues", commented Barry O'Flynn, Managing Director at Rubicon.

About Rubicon Capital Advisors

Rubicon is one of the world's leading investment banking firms focused solely on the infrastructure, energy, digital utilities sectors. With offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia, the firm has a truly global reach. Since its inception in 2011, Rubicon has closed on the sale, acquisition or refinancing of well over 100 essential infrastructure, energy, digital utilities assets located across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia with a combined enterprise value in excess of $85 billion. The firm is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and its U.S. affiliate is a member of FINRA and SIPC and registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC. Learn more about the firm at: www.rubiconcapitaladvisors.com and by following Rubicon Capital Advisors on LinkedIn.

About Elgin Energy

Elgin Energy is a full service, utility-scale, solar+storage developer bringing projects from origination through development. The company has a portfolio of projects in late-stage development totalling over 5GW across three key markets of the UK, Australia and Ireland.

In 2021, Elgin Energy secured financing with Berenberg Green Energy Fund for the development of solar PV projects totalling 1.36GW in the UK and Ireland and also raised £25 million via Focus Capital Partners to fund its growth strategy across its core markets. In 2020, the company partnered, in separate transactions, with both Foresight Group and Metka-EGN in relation to two portfolios to deliver a total of 276MW of UK solar development projects and was successful with two Irish solar projects in Ireland's first solar auction, RESS-1 Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS). In addition to the above, Elgin Energy delivered 21 solar projects, totalling 230MW, before the UK Government's Renewables Obligation (ROCs) scheme ended in 2017.

Elgin Energy works with long-term strategic partners to deliver projects to energisation and provides asset management services through their operational life. The company has expanded internationally over the last 12 years with a professional team of engineers, accountants and lawyers located in its London, Dublin and Sydney offices. Elgin has a 98% success rate through planning across all its markets.

www.elgin-energy.com Elgin Energy: Overview LinkedIn

