Patented technology allows for location-aware IoT devices to function accurately with reduced power consumption

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - Tracesafe, Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent for its novel Position Tracking System. The patented technology enables continuous tracking and monitoring of electronic tags by achieving extremely low power consumption. The patent further reinforces the company's expanding IP portfolio that includes energy efficient wearables for patient tracking.

Conventional position tracking solutions require an elaborate and high energy infrastructure for deployment of wearables and other asset tracking components that have to be frequently recharged. This not only makes them unsustainable, but also unsuitable for various enterprises. TraceSafe's position tracking system helps solve this issue with its patented system to reduce power consumption with controlled degradation in overall system performance such as location accuracy and frequency of location update.

"With stronger environmental regulations and rising demand for solutions aiding sustainable operations, TraceSafe is uniquely positioned to meet the market demand with technology that supports energy efficiency", said Dennis Kwan, TraceSafe Technologies CEO. "The newly added patent and supporting technology can have a large scale impact on the way IoT solutions are deployed in global markets and we are proud to be the pioneers in the segment."

The novel Position Tracking System can be successfully implemented to achieve accurate data for various applications across industries, including self-quarantine, contact tracing, patient monitoring, location history tracking, and personnel-asset usage monitoring.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Emily Graham, CFO

+1 (604) 356-8111

emily@tracesafe.io

