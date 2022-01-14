The new heterojunction module series is compatible with Panasonic's Evervolt battery and has a power output ranging from 400 to 410 W. It also features a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius and an efficiency of up to 22.2%.Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched a new residential heterojunction panel series that is compatible with its Evervolt lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations. The 410W/400W EverVolt H series is made with 66 half-cut cells and features a power output ranging from 400 to 410 W. It also shows a power conversion efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...