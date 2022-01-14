Local planning committees have given a go-ahead to a £2.5 billion gigafactory in the English West Midlands. The facility will be powered by 100% onsite solar and storage and equipped to both manufacture new batteries and recycle used ones.Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council have given the green light to outline plans for a gigafactory in the English West Midlands, which is looking to attract £2.5 billion ($3.4 billion) in investment. The 530,000 square meter facility will manufacture high-tech lithium-ion batteries for the global automotive and energy storage industries. According ...

