DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL

DEALING DATE: 13/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.5422

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158247

CODE: BRZ

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ Sequence No.: 136764 EQS News ID: 1268967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2022 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)