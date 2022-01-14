DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 13/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 309.8731
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 230676
CODE: RS2U
