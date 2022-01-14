DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2022 / 13:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK
DEALING DATE: 13/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 228.6673
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 154587
CODE: CU1
ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1
