Virgin Media O2 merger shakes up the UK telecom market

The small decline in revenue in the UK telecom market in 2020 was largely a reflection of its strong competitive environment and sharp pricing which has provided consumers with a plethora of choice for services but left many operators struggling to develop sustained growth.

One strategy involved the merger of two major players Liberty Global's Virgin Media joining forces with Telefonica Group's O2 to form Virgin Media O2 in what should become a serious contender to BT. Further industry consolidation is likely to be seen in coming years as operators try to create the economies of scale and capital efficiency necessary to generate consistent revenue growth.

In its previous guise, O2 emerged as one of the successful bidders at the 700MHz auction held in March 2021. H3 and EE also acquired a share of the 60MHz available in the 700MHz band. At the same time, 120MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8GHz range was made available, with O2, EE, and Vodafone emerging as winners.

The licensees intend using their concessions for 5G mobile services, although EE may initially use its 700Mhz holding to take some of the pressure off its overloaded LTE service. 5G rollouts continue apace across the country, supported by the government's 5G Supply Chain Diversification Strategy released in November 2020.

This includes £250 million to fund a more diverse, competitive, and innovative supply market for telecoms, something that became urgent after Huawei and other vendors were banned from providing some 5G network components.

Most MNOs switched their core network build to Ericsson, while Japanese companies such as Samsung, NEC, and Fujitsu are likely to see expanded opportunities supporting the broader 5G ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison

Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Government support

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network market

British Telecom

KCom

Cable Wireless Communications (CWC)

Virgin Media

COLT

Dixons Carphone Group (Carphone Warehouse)

TalkTalk

Sky

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

Next Generation Networks

International infrastructure

Cloud services

Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

