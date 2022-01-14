The "United Kingdom Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Virgin Media O2 merger shakes up the UK telecom market
The small decline in revenue in the UK telecom market in 2020 was largely a reflection of its strong competitive environment and sharp pricing which has provided consumers with a plethora of choice for services but left many operators struggling to develop sustained growth.
One strategy involved the merger of two major players Liberty Global's Virgin Media joining forces with Telefonica Group's O2 to form Virgin Media O2 in what should become a serious contender to BT. Further industry consolidation is likely to be seen in coming years as operators try to create the economies of scale and capital efficiency necessary to generate consistent revenue growth.
In its previous guise, O2 emerged as one of the successful bidders at the 700MHz auction held in March 2021. H3 and EE also acquired a share of the 60MHz available in the 700MHz band. At the same time, 120MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8GHz range was made available, with O2, EE, and Vodafone emerging as winners.
The licensees intend using their concessions for 5G mobile services, although EE may initially use its 700Mhz holding to take some of the pressure off its overloaded LTE service. 5G rollouts continue apace across the country, supported by the government's 5G Supply Chain Diversification Strategy released in November 2020.
This includes £250 million to fund a more diverse, competitive, and innovative supply market for telecoms, something that became urgent after Huawei and other vendors were banned from providing some 5G network components.
Most MNOs switched their core network build to Ericsson, while Japanese companies such as Samsung, NEC, and Fujitsu are likely to see expanded opportunities supporting the broader 5G ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Government support
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network market
- British Telecom
- KCom
- Cable Wireless Communications (CWC)
- Virgin Media
- COLT
- Dixons Carphone Group (Carphone Warehouse)
- TalkTalk
- Sky
Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- Next Generation Networks
- International infrastructure
- Cloud services
- Smart infrastructure
Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mg3ds
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005239/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900