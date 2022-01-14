The device has a 4-in-1 design, which means it can be connected with four solar panels with a power output of up to 625 W each, through four independent connections. The output of each panel is tracked and converted individually. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the micro-inverter can ensure savings of up to 50% due to the lower number of devices and cables needed.Chinese micro-inverter maker Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc. has recently unveiled a new product for high-power modules. "The HMS-2000 micro-inverter is being produced at our factory in Hangzhou," a company's spokesperson told ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...