DJ RM plc: Board Change

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Board Change 14-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 January 2022

RM plc

("RM")

BOARD CHANGES

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Stevenson as Non-Executive Chairman and Director of RM. She will take up this position on the day after the date of release of the preliminary results of RM for the year ending 30 November 2021. Helen will also be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee on appointment.

John Poulter will cease to be Chairman and Director of RM at that time. The Board would like to express its gratitude to John for his significant contribution to the Company since his appointment in 2013.

Helen brings extensive marketing and digital experience from a range of industries, together with strong customer focus. Helen is an experienced Non-Executive Director and is currently the Senior Independent Director of Reach plc and a Non-Executive Director of IG Group Holdings plc and Skipton Building Society. Until recently she was also Senior Independent Director of Kin + Carta plc.

Helen is a Governor at Wellington College where she is also Chair of the Wellington College International Board and is a member of the Henley Business School Strategy Board.

Helen served as Chief Marketing Officer UK at Yell Group plc from 2006 to 2012 and, prior to this, served as Lloyds TSB Group Marketing Director. Helen started her career with Mars Inc where she spent 19 years, working across senior supply side and demand side roles, culminating in European Marketing Director, leading category profit and strategy development across Europe.

Helen has a BA (Hons) Degree in Chemical Engineering from Cambridge University.

There are no further details relating to Helen that require disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300

Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

Chloe Francklin

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: BOA TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 136545 EQS News ID: 1268601 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)