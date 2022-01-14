- (PLX AI) - Citigroup Q4 net income USD 3,200 million vs. estimate USD 2,780 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.46 vs. estimate USD 1.38
- • Q4 revenue USD 17,000 million vs. estimate USD 16,750 million
- • Revenues increased 1% from the prior-year period, primarily driven by strong growth in Investment Banking in the Institutional Clients Group (ICG) and higher revenues in Corporate / Other, partially offset by lower revenues across regions in Global Consumer Banking
- • Net income of $3.2 billion decreased 26% from the prior-year period, reflecting higher expenses, partially offset by higher revenues and lower cost of credit
- • Excluding the impact of Asia divestitures, earnings per share of $1.99 increased 4%, primarily reflecting a 4% reduction in shares outstanding
CITIGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de