NEO Finance AB: NOTIFICATION OF NEO FINANCE, AB REGARDING TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER

NEO FINANCE, AB received notifications regarding the revision of the notifications submitted on 15 December 2021 by UAB "ERA Capital" (a person which is closely associated with Evaldas Remeikis and Aiva Remeikiene who are persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer) and Marius Navickas (the Member of the Board - person discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer) - the revised notifications indicate that the place of the transaction is outside a trading venue. Please find the attachments enclosed. Head of Adminstration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037122