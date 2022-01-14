Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.01.2022 | 14:17
NEO Finance AB: NOTIFICATION OF NEO FINANCE, AB REGARDING TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER

NEO FINANCE, AB received notifications regarding the revision of the
notifications submitted on 15 December 2021 by UAB "ERA Capital" (a person
which is closely associated with Evaldas Remeikis and Aiva Remeikiene who are
persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer) and Marius
Navickas (the Member of the Board - person discharging managerial
responsibilities within an issuer) - the revised notifications indicate that
the place of the transaction is outside a trading venue. Please find the
attachments enclosed. 



Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037122
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
