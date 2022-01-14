On AS "HansaMatrix" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 14, 2022 to admit to trading AS "HansaMatrix" additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed AS "HansaMatrix" shares as of January 17, 2022: Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "HansaMatrix" Issuer's short name HMX1R Securities ISIN code LV0000101590 Nominal value of one share 1.00 EUR Number of additional shares 5 500 Total number of shares after additional shares will be admitted 1 834 881 to trading Orderbook short name HMX1R List Baltic Main List Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.