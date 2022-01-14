Anzeige
Freitag, 14.01.2022
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
Tradegate
12.01.22
14:14 Uhr
19,640 Euro
+0,190
+0,98 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19,25019,36014:36
14.01.2022
Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2022.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"It is gratifying to initiate 2022 by announcing another SLX order, this time from a new customer. We see that our modern and flexible platform is well suited to meet different customer needs", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CET.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
