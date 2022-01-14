Selected projects will be awarded a fixed tariff of ILS 0.2091 ($0.06.708)/kWh over a 23-year period.Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Energy have launched a tender to deploy around 100 MW of agrivoltaic capacity across 100 locations in the country. "Israel's agri-tech segment is already well known for many years, and also its innovative solar and energy tech segment," Eitan Parnass, the director of Israel's Green Energy Association, told pv magazine. "So it is a natural move from our government." Selected projects will be awarded a fixed tariff ILS ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...