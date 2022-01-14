Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that it will be launching its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product line under the brand PARA OPS in conjunction with the opening of the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas January 18-21. The PARA OPS website which can be found at www.para-ops.com and it will go live the on January 17, the day before the SHOT Show. You can visit KWESST at the SHOT Show at booth #40022.

"Everyone goes home alive"TM

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/110116_4f007e92e4f9aafd_002full.jpg

The technology

The patent-pending PARA OPS technology is a breakthrough in non-lethal systems. It combines the reliability of a cartridge with a polymer projectile in a low-energy self-stabilizing configuration for accuracy. There is no gunpowder, compressed air or CO2. Projectiles come in a choice of payloads appropriate to the mission, whether personal defense, public order or realistic tactical simulation. Cartridges fire from a low-cost dedicated launcher that can look like a firearm, a TV remote control, a flashlight, or any hybrid or custom design. Launchers fire only PARA OPS cartridges and will not accept live ammunition. Projectile payloads include incapacitating pepper powder, inert colored powder for training, and solid slugs for practice or pain compliance.





Patent-Pending PARA OPS Technology

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/110116_4f007e92e4f9aafd_003full.jpg

First product introduction

Initial products showcased at the SHOT Show are the PARA OPS first offerings for the personal defense and security market, a re-loadable single-shot launcher with built-in laser sight, light and high-decibel alarm, for multi-deterrent capability in a compact package that packs a .67 caliber projectile with incapacitating pepper powder.

As well, on display will be the big brother five-shot flashlight with quick-change magazine, high-lumen light, laser pointer and high-decibel alarm. Like the single shot, the projectile payload for operational use is incapacitating pepper powder, with inert practice variants also available.

Also, on display at SHOT Show will be the first pistol and carbine versions of PARA OPS automatic firing platforms and cartridges, coming this summer. This product line will appeal to customers with operational applications for incapacitating threats at greater distance with pepper powder projectiles, or for realistic force on force tactical training using inert colored powder projectiles.

ATF Classification

At the time of publication, the Company is still awaiting classification by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ("ATF"). This is expected in the near future, but until KWESST receives the ATF classification, it cannot formally accept orders for the PARA OPS launchers and munitions. However, interested purchasers can submit their email address at the PARA OPS website as of January 17 to obtain updates on ATF classification, date of product availability and final pricing as it becomes available.

Law enforcement

Many law enforcement agencies are in the process of reviewing their less-lethal policies and options, some of whom have contacted the Company for information on PARA OPS. The Company is engaging on a collaborative basis with a handful of these agencies to evaluate and obtain feedback on PARA OPS products. Interested agencies can enquire at the PARA OPS website starting Monday, January 17, 2022 by clicking on the registration button.

Product evolution and roll-out

The PARA OPS product line will include launchers in various designs to serve different customer needs and non-lethal missions. Where quantities warrant, PARA OPS will provide custom designed launchers, for example a compact duty belt device for law enforcement and security.

PARA OPS has partnered with Stryk Group USA (www.strykgroup.com) to commercialize its products through digital media as well as traditional distribution channels. Stryk Group leverages over 40 years of industry relationships for end-to-end high-impact services to the world's leading hunting, camping fishing and firearms brands.

About

The patent-pending PARA OPS non-lethal system was invented by David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST and founder of Simunition (www.simunition.com). He was also Chairman and CEO of United Tactical Systems for several years (www.pepperball.com). The Company's product development and manufacturing rollout is led by Jeff MacLeod, Founder, President and CEO of KWESST and former General Manager of Colt Canada for almost 20 years.

Product specifications will be available at www.para-ops.com prior to the SHOT Show starting January 17, 2022.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include its unique non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST is also engaged in the digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting with its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel and the PhantomTM electronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Investor contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel Nussbaum

AMW PR

P: 917.232.8960

Email: daniel@amwpr.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110116