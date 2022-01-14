- (PLX AI) - Sydbank 2022 Outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,450 million vs. consensus DKK 1,300 million.
- • FY 2021 net income DKK 1,400 million vs. estimate DKK 1,380 million
- • Says Q4 saw lending growth, tight cost control and favorable developments in customers' financial circumstances
- • An additional DKK 117 million has been recognised as an expense, equivalent to the remaining part of the capitalised costs concerning a new capital market platform of which the joint development at Bankdata was completed in 2021
- • Q4 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 104 million
