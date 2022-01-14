DJ AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF
DEALING DATE: 13/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.3893
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186116
CODE: PR1S
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 136823 EQS News ID: 1269059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269059&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2022 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)