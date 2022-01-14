Lithuanian scientists built the panel with 23.9% efficient solar cells with operational stability of over 1000 h. The module has an active area of 26 cm2.Scientists at the Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania have developed a photovoltaic module with 23.9% efficient solar cells based on a two-dimensional (2D) layer of perovskite. The solar cell's perovskite film was passivated with different isomers of phenylethylammonium iodide, which increase the energy barrier of the 2D perovskite formation and prevents the bulky organic cations from entering the perovskite lattice even at elevated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...