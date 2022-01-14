Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A289VV ISIN: DE000A289VV1 Ticker-Symbol: HAEK 
Xetra
14.01.22
16:12 Uhr
24,800 Euro
+0,500
+2,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAEMATO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAEMATO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,50024,80016:27
24,50024,80016:00
Dow Jones News
14.01.2022 | 15:16
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HAEMATO distributes PCR point-of-care devices for effective containment of corona pandemic

DJ HAEMATO distributes PCR point-of-care devices for effective containment of corona pandemic

DGAP-Media / 2022-01-14 / 14:45

HAEMATO distributes PCR point-of-care devices for effective containment of corona pandemic

Schönefeld, 13^th January 2022 - With the current omicron wave, laboratories in Germany are facing a sharp increase in PCR testing. The evaluation capacities are pushing increasingly towards their limits, especially with regards to the new quarantine regulations.

HAEMATO PHARM GmbH ("HAEMATO"), a 100% subsidiary of HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000289VV1), has now added a high-end PCR point-of-care device to its portfolio. This device can perform a reliable RT (real-time)-PCR analysis within 45 minutes. HAEMATO already supplies numerous pharmacies, clinics and laboratories, thus reducing the workload of these facilities.

RT-PCR testing is the so-called gold standard among corona tests. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) can be used to reliably detect pathogens in a sample from the respiratory tract mucous membranes. As the RT-PCR devices offered by HAEMATO can be used on site (point-of-care), the long way from taking the sample to the analysing laboratory is saved. The entire process is thus considerably shortened and thus accelerated.

"In addition to our day-to-day business of supplying medicines, we are currently working non-stop to supply pharmacies, clinics, laboratories and public institutions with RT-PCR devices, rapid antigen tests and FFP2 masks," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of HAEMATO AG. Attila Strauss, Managing Director of HAEMATO PHARM GmbH added: "We recognised the potential overload in healthcare at an early stage and with the addition of the PCR Point-of-Care devices to our product portfolio, we are now in a position to make an important contribution to the battle against the Corona pandemic."

The PCR Point-of-Care devices as well as standard rapid antigen tests and FFP2 masks are available for order and immediate delivery via the website www.schnelltest-antigen.de.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced special pharmaceuticals (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology, and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at www.haemato.de. Contact: HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70 ir@haemato.ag End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: HAEMATO AG Key word(s): Enterprise

2022-01-14 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   HAEMATO AG 
       Lilienthalstraße 5c 
       12529 Schönefeld 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70 
Fax:     +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79 
E-mail:    ir@haemato.ag 
Internet:   www.haemato.ag 
ISIN:     DE000A289VV1 
WKN:     A289VV 
Listed:    Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
       Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1269035 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1269035 2022-01-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2022 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

HAEMATO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.