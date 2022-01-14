NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance AB sales report for fourth quarter of 2021

The fourth quarter of 2021 was turbulent and intense for the company: the last EUR 400 K bond issue of the EUR 1.1 M of bonds issued in 2018 was redeemed; Paulius Tarbunas, who previously led the company's Open Banking Department, was appointed as CEO; Enlight Research published a report for investors of NEO Finance, AB; and KPMG Baltics SIA was appointed as the company's new certified advisor for the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. Loans granted via NEO Finance, AB's Paskolu Klubas peer-to-peer lending platform in the fourth quarter of 2021 totalled EUR 6.86 M and compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 grew 27%. Receivables of intermediary fees for new loans, which is the biggest source of revenue in peer-to-peer lending operations, totalled EUR 668 K in the fourth quarter. The income will be received across the loans' entire term. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, intermediary fee income grew 20%. Intermediary fees of EUR 144.5 K in December represented a new monthly record. Payment initiation service volumes also grew in the fourth quarter of 2021. Customers of Neopay carried out nearly 4.8 M transactions. That was an increase of 68% compared to the same period of 2020, when 2.85 M transactions were conducted. In December, two records were set - for 83.7 K payments in one day and for 1.7 M payments in one month. The FinoMark crowdfunding platform issued EUR 250 K of business loans in the fourth quarter of 2021. More details are provided in the attached report. Aivaras Bielskis Acting Head of Finance E-mail address: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037148