Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.01.2022 | 15:17
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance AB sales report for fourth quarter of 2021

The fourth quarter of 2021 was turbulent and intense for the company: the last
EUR 400 K bond issue of the EUR 1.1 M of bonds issued in 2018 was redeemed;
Paulius Tarbunas, who previously led the company's Open Banking Department, was
appointed as CEO; Enlight Research published a report for investors of NEO
Finance, AB; and KPMG Baltics SIA was appointed as the company's new certified
advisor for the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. 

Loans granted via NEO Finance, AB's Paskolu Klubas peer-to-peer lending
platform in the fourth quarter of 2021 totalled EUR 6.86 M and compared to the
fourth quarter of 2020 grew 27%. 

Receivables of intermediary fees for new loans, which is the biggest source of
revenue in peer-to-peer lending operations, totalled EUR 668 K in the fourth
quarter. The income will be received across the loans' entire term. Compared to
the fourth quarter of 2020, intermediary fee income grew 20%. Intermediary fees
of EUR 144.5 K in December represented a new monthly record. 

Payment initiation service volumes also grew in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Customers of Neopay carried out nearly 4.8 M transactions. That was an increase
of 68% compared to the same period of 2020, when 2.85 M transactions were
conducted. In December, two records were set - for 83.7 K payments in one day
and for 1.7 M payments in one month. 

The FinoMark crowdfunding platform issued EUR 250 K of business loans in the
fourth quarter of 2021. 

More details are provided in the attached report.

Aivaras Bielskis
Acting Head of Finance
E-mail address: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037148
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.