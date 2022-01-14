DJ Magnit announces the changes of the rights of Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit

Krasnodar, January 14, 2022: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of the right of Marathon Group1 and Alexander Vinokurov to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - "Votes on Magnit shares" or "Votes").

The Company has been informed of the increase of the share of Votes of Marathon Group to 29.23% (acquisition of additional 4.23% of Votes due to the satisfaction of the corresponding application of Marathon Retail LLC by the FAS of Russia). This amount includes Votes on Magnit shares transferred to VTB Group2 under the repurchase agreements concluded between Marathon Retail LLC and VTB Group.

For more detailed information please see the table and the corresponding notes below.

Acquisition of the Acquisition of the right to dispose Acquisition of the right to dispose Votes right to dispose Votes Votes Marathon Retail Vinokurov Full company or person's name Limited Liability MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD Alexander Company Semenovich Moscow, Russian Flat/Office 601, 6th Floor, ANASTASIO Company address Federation BUILDING, Dimitriou Karatasou 15, Strovolos, - 2024, Nicosia, Cyprus Taxpayer Id Number 7733314868 - - Principal State Registration Number 1177746084779 ?? 367607 - Type of the terminated / acquired direct disposal indirect disposal3 indirect disposal4 right to dispose Votes Attribute of the terminated / sole disposal sole disposal sole disposal acquired right to dispose Votes Basis of the termination / conclusion of the agreement, the subject of which is the exercise of the rights, acquisition of the right to dispose certified by shares (stakes), to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for Votes the voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of the issuer Number of Votes and share in the 22,860,779 votes / 25,477,838 votes / charter capital before the 22.43% 25,477,838 votes / 24.99% 24.99% occurrence of the basis Number of Votes and share in the 27,174,137 votes / 29,791,196 votes / charter capital after the 26.66% 29,791,196 votes / 29.23% 29.23% occurrence of the basis Date of occurrence of the basis 14.01.2022 14.01.2022 14.01.2022

Notes:

1 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD and its entities, including PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC, Marathon Retail LLC;

2 - VTB Bank (PJSC) or entities included in the group with VTB Bank (PJSC);

3 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC;

4 - Alexander Vinokurov has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD, PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC;

Please follow the link below for more information:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English).

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR

