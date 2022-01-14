Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
14.01.22
16:27 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,500
-4,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,90012,10016:02
11,90012,00016:27
Dow Jones News
14.01.2022 | 15:46
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the changes of the rights of Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit

DJ Magnit announces the changes of the rights of Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the changes of the rights of Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit 14-Jan-2022 / 17:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT announces the changes of the rights of Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit

Krasnodar, January 14, 2022: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of the right of Marathon Group1 and Alexander Vinokurov to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - "Votes on Magnit shares" or "Votes").

The Company has been informed of the increase of the share of Votes of Marathon Group to 29.23% (acquisition of additional 4.23% of Votes due to the satisfaction of the corresponding application of Marathon Retail LLC by the FAS of Russia). This amount includes Votes on Magnit shares transferred to VTB Group2 under the repurchase agreements concluded between Marathon Retail LLC and VTB Group.

For more detailed information please see the table and the corresponding notes below. 

Acquisition of the                        Acquisition of the 
                  right to dispose  Acquisition of the right to dispose Votes   right to dispose 
                  Votes                              Votes 
                  Marathon Retail                         Vinokurov 
Full company or person's name    Limited Liability MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD        Alexander 
                  Company                             Semenovich 
                  Moscow, Russian  Flat/Office 601, 6th Floor, ANASTASIO 
Company address           Federation     BUILDING, Dimitriou Karatasou 15, Strovolos, - 
                            2024, Nicosia, Cyprus 
Taxpayer Id Number         7733314868     -                       - 
Principal State Registration Number 1177746084779   ?? 367607                   - 
Type of the terminated / acquired  direct disposal  indirect disposal3              indirect disposal4 
right to dispose Votes 
Attribute of the terminated /    sole disposal   sole disposal                 sole disposal 
acquired right to dispose Votes 
Basis of the termination /     conclusion of the agreement, the subject of which is the exercise of the rights, 
acquisition of the right to dispose certified by shares (stakes), to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for 
Votes                the voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of the issuer 
Number of Votes and share in the  22,860,779 votes /                        25,477,838 votes / 
charter capital before the     22.43%       25,477,838 votes / 24.99%           24.99% 
occurrence of the basis 
Number of Votes and share in the  27,174,137 votes /                        29,791,196 votes / 
charter capital after the      26.66%       29,791,196 votes / 29.23%           29.23% 
occurrence of the basis 
Date of occurrence of the basis   14.01.2022     14.01.2022                  14.01.2022

Notes:

1 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD and its entities, including PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC, Marathon Retail LLC;

2 - VTB Bank (PJSC) or entities included in the group with VTB Bank (PJSC);

3 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC;

4 - Alexander Vinokurov has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD, PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC;

Please follow the link below for more information:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English). 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB+. 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  136847 
EQS News ID:  1269086 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269086&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2022 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.