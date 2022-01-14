Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Arrangements for 2022 AGM

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

14 January 2022

ARRANGEMENTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: 25 JANUARY 2022

The Directors confirm their intention to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as set out in the Notice of Meeting as recently issued with the Company's Annual Report and Accounts. The meeting will take place at the offices of the Investment Manager, 20 Old Bailey, London EC4M 7BF, on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

The Directors are aware of a potential level of increased risk posed by the recent outbreak of the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus and ask those shareholders intending to attend the meeting to note the following health and safety measures which will be in effect:-

- You are requested to take a test for Covid-19* within the 24 hours prior to the AGM and not to attend the meeting if the test produces a positive or inconclusive result.

- Unless you are exempt, you will be required to wear a face covering which covers your nose and mouth at all times while you are in the AGM venue.

- Hand sanitiser will be available at the venue.

- No refreshments will be provided, and you will be asked to leave the venue promptly on conclusion of the formal business of the AGM and the presentation of the Investment Manager.

- If you or a member of your household currently has Covid-19 you should not attend the AGM.

* Rapid lateral flow tests which can be taken at home are available free of charge from pharmacies or can be ordered online at: www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The Directors recognise that some shareholders may be unable to come to the AGM and if you have any questions about the Annual Report, the investment portfolio, or any other matter relevant to the Company, please write to us either via email at bemochairman@linkgroup.co.uk or by post to The Company Secretary, Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc, Beaufort House, 51 New North Road, Exeter, Devon, EX4 4EP.

The AGM will still be held as advertised in the Notice of AGM and shareholders have the right to attend, speak and vote at the meeting if they so wish. However, in view of the current government guidelines, in the interests of shareholders' own safety and the safety of others, the Board has agreed to provide Zoom functionality to allow shareholders to attend the meeting. However, please note that shareholders viewing the meeting via Zoom will not be able to vote. We therefore strongly encourage shareholders to consider appointing the Chairman as their proxy. Instructions for submitting proxy votes are contained in the Notice of AGM.

Please contact the Company Secretary at bemoplccosec@linkgroup.co.uk for Zoom access details.

Should circumstances or Government guidance change, including the introduction of regulations to prohibit or further restrict public gatherings, the Company reserves the right to take further steps in respect of AGM attendance. To the extent this is necessary, we will provide an update via a Regulatory Information Service announcement and our website as soon as practicable. The Investment Manager will present their usual review of the year just passed and the Company's performance to date, which will be uploaded to the Company's website following the AGM.

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"): 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69