Jiangxi Jinko plans to issue 2 billion shares at RMB5.00 per share and expects to raise net proceeds of around RMB 10.0 million. Solar manufacturer Solargiga said it expects a 17% revenue growth for 2021.Solar giant JinkoSolar yesterday announced it will offer up the 2 billion shares which will constitute the initial public offering of its Jinko Solar Co Ltd main business unit on the Shanghai Stock Exchange for RMB5 (US$0.785) per share to raise a gross RMB10 billion (US$1.57 billion). Some 600,000 shares will be directly placed with "cornerstone investors," including eight public bodies, two ...

