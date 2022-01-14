Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2022-01-20
|Bonds
|SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194. SE0012142206. 2024-09-18
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1592, SE0013883238, 2027-03-01
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 147, SE0009383664, 2026-06-17
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 579, SE0012193621, 2024-12-18
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2412, SE0012621852, 2024-12-18
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5535, SE0013358413, 2025-09-17
|Bid date
|2022-01-20
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|194: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
1592: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK
147: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
579: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
518: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
2412: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK
5535: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|194: 200 mln SEK per bid
1592: 900 mln SEK per bid
147: 200 mln SEK per bid
579: 200 mln SEK per bid
518: 300 mln SEK per bid
2412: 100 mln SEK per bid
5535: 600 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2022-01-24
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2022-01-14
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de