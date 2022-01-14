Anzeige
Freitag, 14.01.2022
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
WKN: 912293 ISIN: US7785291078 Ticker-Symbol: RTL 
Stuttgart
14.01.22
16:08 Uhr
5,300 Euro
-0,550
-9,40 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
14.01.2022 | 17:01
14.01.2022 | 17:01
ROSTELECOM PJSC: Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 14-Jan-2022 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Anna Shumeyko 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     First Vice President, Chief of Staff of the 
a)      Position/status                       Presidential executive office, member of the 
                                     Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                             2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Sell of shares 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 82.55       9,015 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     9,015 
       - Price                           RUB 744,188.25 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-01-13 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US7785291078 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RKMD 
LEI Code:   2534001D752JPNM0H170 
Sequence No.: 136752 
EQS News ID:  1268947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2022 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
