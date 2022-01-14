DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Shumeyko 2 Reason for the notification First Vice President, Chief of Staff of the a) Position/status Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 82.55 9,015 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 9,015 - Price RUB 744,188.25 e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-13 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

