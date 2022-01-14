Anzeige
Freitag, 14.01.2022
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
14.01.2022
Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk announces settlement of securities lawsuit in Denmark

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14January 2022 - Novo Nordisk today announced that the company has settled a securities lawsuit in Denmark filed in August 2019. The settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by Novo Nordisk and no payment will be made by Novo Nordisk to the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed by a number of shareholders and alleged that Novo Nordisk had made misleading statements and did not make appropriate disclosures regarding its sales of insulin products in the US. The original claim was for a total amount of DKK 11,785,192,218.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO).

Further information

Media:
Mette Kruse Danielsen+45 3079 3883mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US)+1 609 664 7308mzyb@novonordisk.com (mailto:mzyb@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 2 /2022

Attachment

  • PR220114_Settlement_Danish_lawsuit (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1b1db85-fa01-448d-af99-4dd7acfcfcfa)

