Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/31/2021:

20,093 shares

231,217.23 in cash

During the second half of 2021, it has been traded a total of:

BUY 111,445 Shares EUR 1,630,039.38 494 transactions SELL 108,704 Shares EUR 1,619,230.25 397 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2021, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

17,352 shares

245,154.23 in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:

4,404 shares

173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Marketing Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ggasparetto@actifin.fr