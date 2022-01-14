Europe Air Ambulance Services Market to Surpass US$ 9,050.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The Europe air ambulance services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,619.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe Air Ambulance Services Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing partnership strategies, government funding, and others.

Increasing government funding and initiatives to support air ambulance services in Europe is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Norway and the European Union (EU) had planned to launch an air ambulance with a permanent base in Troms. The air ambulance will transport seriously ill patients with infectious diseases across the EEA and the entire EU.

Market players are focused on signing agreements which are expected to increase the growth of the Europe air ambulance services market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 13, 2021, Babcock, British aerospace, defense and nuclear engineering services company, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) have signed a new seven-year contract and under this agreement, Babcock will be providing exclusive aviation support including advanced helicopters, ground support, engineering and pilots to East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Helicopter manufacturing companies are involved in donating new helicopter series to the market players in the air ambulance services market. This is expected to increase the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Airbus Helicopters, the helicopters manufacturing unit of Airbus, delivered the first five-bladed H145 to the Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation. This new version of H145 light twin-engine helicopter increases the useful load by 150 kg while serving. Moreover, it also received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in June 2020. Thus, the helicopter can be used for air ambulance services.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing number of air ambulance services in European Union (EU) is expected to increase the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the number of helicopters and fixed-wing aircrafts providing such services in the Europe increased from around 42 in 2016 to 1,500 in 2017.

Key players operating in the Europe air ambulance services market include Aero Medical Ambulance Service, Aero-Dienst GmbH, Airlec Air Espace, European Air Ambulance, Flightserve International, IAS Medical, Medical Air Service, Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Capital Air Ambulance.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, By Type:

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, By Service Model:

Hospital Based

Government Run

Independent

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, By End User:

Domestic

International

Aero-Dienst GmbH

Airlec Air Espace

European Air Ambulance

Flightserve International

IAS Medical

Medical Air Service

Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Capital Air Ambulance

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, By Region/Country:

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

