Dana Point, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - Juna, the innovative leader in plant-powered health and wellness products, is set to revolutionize the market with its Detox Drops that launched on January 11, 2022.

Founded by two working moms, Jewel Zimmer and Taylor Lamb, Juna takes health and wellness to the next level with its unique, science-backed botanical formulations. Co-Founder and CEO Jewel Zimmer shared, "With a delectable taste, Detox Drops serve as a daily detoxification agent to help improve digestion, reduce bloating, cleanse the body system, and enhance energy levels."

Talking about the new launch, Co-Founder and CMO Taylor Lamb stated, "These one-of-a-kind drops are rich in antioxidants, which work as a powerful booster for health and immunity." Detox Drops mixed in plain water create a unique nutrient-packed drink that removes toxins from the body to restore vitality and well-being. On top of it, the creators of this healthful innovation promise that Detox Drops are more effective than lemon water.





Juna Detox Drops

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8195/110206_f0f34a17d44528e5_001full.jpg

Health Benefits of Detox Drops

According to the research team at Juna, some of the proven health and wellness benefits with daily use of Detox Drops include:

Improves digestion





Reduces gas and bloating





Increases energy levels





Restores radiant skin tone and texture





Supports hair and nail growth





Works as an internal deodorant





Aids liver detoxification after alcohol consumption





Improves blood flow for anti-aging effects





Boosts general vitality and immunity

Safe, Natural, and Affordable

The beauty of Detox Drops, like all products from Juna, lies in its superlative quality natural ingredients, which are science-backed and completely safe. The active ingredients in Detox Drops include chlorophyllin from white mulberry, sodium, copper, organic flax/coconut-derived glycerin, mint essential oil, lemon essential oil, citric acid, distilled purified water, and other organic extracts.

Juna is launching its Detox Drops at an attractive inaugural price. The recommended serving is one dropperful (= 80 mg/ml). Just drop one dropperful of the product into 12-16 oz of purified water for daily consumption up to three times a day for optimal benefit.

The Power of Chlorophyll in Every Drop

Chlorophyll, the life force of the plant world, is a natural compound containing powerful antioxidants that make it one of the most potent sources of detoxification. As the research-backed key ingredient in Detox Drops, chlorophyll is the superhero agent that amplifies the body's oxygen supply for cellular regeneration, boosts metabolism, stimulates the organs, clears impurities, and clarifies the mind and body, shared the founders.





Juna Detox Drops in Water

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8195/110206_f0f34a17d44528e5_002full.jpg

Juna continues to innovate and push the limits to ensure it is delivering the best plant-powered products on the market for women today. For more information about the company and products, please visit www.juna-world.com, or email Jewel Zimmer at Jewel@juna-world.com if you have any questions for the founders or want to request a sample.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110206