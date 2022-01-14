Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - 22NW Fund, LP ("22NW") today provided an update on its requisition of a shareholders meeting of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT"). 22NW is the largest shareholder of DIRTT, holding almost 19% of DIRTT's outstanding shares.

22NW filed its definitive proxy statement pursuant to Section 14(a) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on EDGAR on January 7, 2022 in connection with DIRTT's announced annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on April 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Today, 22NW's Canadian counsel delivered to counsel to the Special Committee (the "Special Committee") of DIRTT's board of directors (the "Board") executed documents from the beneficial owners of approximately 50.4% of DIRTT's outstanding shares in support of the election of 22NW's six candidates nominated for election to the Board. While 22NW acknowledges that the support its candidates have received is non-binding because no record date has been set for the Meeting and shareholders are free to change their minds at any time prior to the Meeting, 22NW provided this information to show the Special Committee and Board that a majority of DIRTT's shareholders clearly support 22NW's efforts and wish to reconstitute the Board immediately rather than waiting until late April for the Meeting. 22NW believes that it is incumbent upon the Board to respect the will of DIRTT's shareholders, the true owners of the company, and resolve this matter expeditiously in accordance with shareholders' wishes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For further information or to receive a copy of the report filed in connection with this press release, please see DIRTT's profile on the SEDAR website (http://www.sedar.com) or contact Aron English at 206-227-3078 or info@englishcap.com.

