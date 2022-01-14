Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb" or the "Company"), an applied intelligence Company, and Fio Corporation, together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR"), today announced an ongoing working relationship with LifeLabs LP ("LifeLabs") with the launch and operation of FlyClear by LifeLabs® for COVID-19 testing for international passengers departing by air. FlyClear Pre-Departure Testing will be available at 30 International Boulevard near Lester B. Pearson International Airport. The FlyClear by LifeLabs® location at 6084 Russ Baker Way at the Vancouver International Airport is expected to be open soon for testing as well.

With a changing COVID-19 landscape and new variants emerging there has been an increased emphasis on testing by airlines and arrival countries and requiring proof of COVID-19 clearance within a specific time frame or window prior to departure. FlyClear by LifeLabs®, provides passengers with fast results, allowing passengers to travel with confidence and peace of mind.

"We are pleased that our Fionet Deki Device is now being rolled out with the new FlyClear program through our association with LifeLabs®, Canada's largest medical laboratory company", said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO, FRR. "Supporting LifeLabs in this capacity offers passengers departing from Pearson to conveniently access pre-departure COVID-19 PCR/NAAT/antigen testing. We look forward to our continued partnership with LifeLabs and expanding rapid COVID-19 testing to other locations across Canada."

LifeLabs is using FRR's Fionet Deki device to conduct COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. The device is an easy-to-use portable device that maximizes RDT processing accuracy with on-screen procedure guidance. The device was designed to enable frontline workers at non-lab locations to deliver lab-quality testing. The Fionet Deki is connected to LifeLabs' Laboratory Information System (LIS) which supports public health reporting and quality management oversight in providing rapid diagnostics testing for the detection of COVID-19.

Fionet has established an impressive track record testing and tracking patients for many diseases in decentralized or remote locations. Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fionet was used to test and track over one million patients in remote settings around the world for infectious diseases including malaria, HIV and dengue fever. Currently FRR has initiated pilot projects in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Closer to home, the FRR reported the successful deployment of the Fionet Platform supporting LifeLabs for rapid COVID-19 testing at the recent FIFA World Cup Qualifying match in Toronto, at the 2022 Tennis Canada's National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, and at Toronto's International Film Festival (TIFF).

COVID-19 Testing



The World Health Organization has called on all countries to conduct large-scale testing to allow health services to quickly identify those contracting the disease and to take steps for them to receive care. Isolating known cases prevents additional contact interaction which slows the rate of transmission. Effective testing programs allow health authorities to understand how prevalent the disease is and how it is evolving. Tracking positive test results helps authorities make evidence-based decisions to slow the spread of the disease.

VIDEO: Overview and walkthrough video of Fionet Testing Platform: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzH6Yy33Qq0

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling customers and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab and the country's largest online portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. For more information, please visit: www.lifelabs.com

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders. For more information, please visit: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

