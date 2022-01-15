Anzeige
Samstag, 15.01.2022
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2022 | 01:08
A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Reports That USA to Canada Shipments Are Down 35% From Pre Pandemic

Auto Transport Routes Between the USA and Canada See Steep Decline Throughout the Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / A-1 Auto Transport announces that their USA to Canada shipments have seen quite a dramatic decline since the pandemic started. Reporting shipments are down a whopping 35% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The USA / Canada route is normally thriving with traffic, but throughout 2020 and 2021 it's been a very different story for the A-1 Auto Transport team.

More information on the USA/Canada route can be found here: https://www.a1autotransport.com/ship-car-to-canada/

"We've seen a slight increase in bookings this week as clients start returning their lives and businesses to a somewhat normal state, though many are still hesitant due to the confusing pandemic related rules in place around the world." a company spokesperson noted.

Adding "With international rules always changing, you need to work with a company that understands international freight, regulations and has the experience to get your shipment from point A to B, effortlessly."

A-1 Auto Transport offer fully insured door-to-door services for cars, motorcycles, heavy machinery, and more.

Visit the A-1 Auto Transport website to learn more: https://www.a1autotransport.com/car-transportation-services/

About A-1 Auto Transport

A-1 Auto Transport has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Started with just a single tow truck in 1988 by founder Tony Taylor, the company now boasts a global reach with routes and offices all around the world. A-1 Auto Transport is also an official shipper for cars.com and has completed over 500,000 shipments worldwide.

Media Contact
Joe Webster
marketing@a1autotransport.com
8004522880

SOURCE: A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683627/A-1-Auto-Transport-Reports-That-USA-to-Canada-Shipments-Are-Down-35-From-Pre-Pandemic

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
