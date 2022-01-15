Pleasanton, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - Based in Silicon Valley, GarbleCloud has launched a ransomware resilient technology to allow enterprises and individuals to protect their documents and files stored in platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Google Workspace applications like Google Docs, and soon Gmail and GoogleMeet. It does so today by enabling user-controlled encryption of files, without compromising functionality of these underlying platforms and applications.





GarbleCloud at its core offers encryption services but also claims to take data encryption to a new level of functionality and ease of use by enabling useful operations on encrypted files while making those files completely opaque to the cloud service providers or SaaS applications. The platform uses a patented technology that businesses can access and leverage to be in complete control of important files and documents (unstructured data) even when stored in remote public clouds.

According to Founder and CEO Bijit Hore, "Large organizations are increasingly dealing with ransomware attacks and the potential exposure of sensitive data. In high-profile cases reported over the past year, attackers carry out reconnaissance after breaching the defenses of the company. They look to identify high-value accounts and compromise web application credentials-uncovering sensitive troves of data in online document processing platforms such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365, etc. Our solution offers ransomware resiliency that protects against data exfiltration, doxing, and more. Even if your cloud ecosystem is breached, your enterprise's data is always protected."

The company's core technology includes: AES-256 encryption that is user controlled and easy to use; a robust, industrial-grade encryption-key management framework; support for CRUD operations on encrypted files in popular SaaS platforms; the ability to do full-text search over encrypted documents; the ability to share and collaborate on encrypted documents between teams; and provides platform-agnostic, encryption-based file security and rights management.

The company holds two U.S. patents for techniques for securing sensitive data in cloud storage systems and for scalable search over encrypted files in public-cloud platforms.

GarbleCloud believes that search on encrypted documents/files is a key enabler for keeping data private and secure but workable and searchable. This capability builds on years of prior work and research in academic settings from GarbleCloud founders.

The developers of GarbleCloud aim to target and connect with organizations that have adopted the cloud fully or partially, CISOs, IT/InfoSec, and in regulated industry verticals including healthcare, insurance, financial and legal services, as well as select technology companies.

Within a few years, GarbleCloud's founders anticipate that the platform will become a top choice for data privacy and security in the cloud, as well as ransomware resilience, for mid-market organizations and enterprises. The company hopes that its solution shakes things up in the data security space and gives enterprises and businesses a better way to protect sensitive data in cloud and SaaS platforms. The company encourages everyone to "garble" data-"it just makes good cloud sense."

