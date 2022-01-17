Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) ("Pharmaron") today announced the appointment of Dr. Antony (Tony) Davies as Senior Vice President, UK CMC, effective January 10, 2022. The UK Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) business includes operations in Hoddesdon and Cramlington, UK.

Tony has been Senior Vice President, Process R&D, since 2019, having been promoted from Vice President, Process Chemistry, a post he held since Pharmaron acquired the MSD Hoddesdon site in 2016. Prior to this, he was Director of Process Chemistry at MSD where he had worked for 25 years. Tony received his Ph.D. degree in organic chemistry from the University of East Anglia and his MBA from Cass Business School.

The UK CMC business currently includes operations in Hoddesdon and Cramlington, UK. The Hoddesdon site offers services in discovery, process development, early-stage cGMP API manufacturing, formulation development and drug product GMP manufacturing. The Cramlington site, acquired by Pharmaron on January 10, 2022, from Recipharm, offers cGMP manufacturing services ranging from pilot scale to commercial metric ton scale.

The expansion of Pharmaron's world-class chemistry and manufacturing portfolio is an important component of its fully integrated platform. Given Tony's leadership success at the Hoddesdon site, he has been appointed to oversee the UK CMC business, which includes the integration of the Cramlington site.

Tony reports directly to Pharmaron Chairman and CEO, Dr. Boliang Lou.

About Pharmaron

Pharmaron (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) is a premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities, and established a broad spectrum of research, development and manufacturing service capabilities throughout the entire drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development process across multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and CGT products. With over 15,000 employees, and operations in China, the U.S., and the U.K., Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North America, Europe, Japan and China. www.pharmaron.com

