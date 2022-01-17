- Seoul Semiconductor announced the result of an experiment on the correlation between lighting and myopia, which was conducted along with the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI).

- The result was published in bioRxiv, an online journal specializing in life science.

- Seoul Semiconductor presents a SunLike desk lamp and a child's room lighting as a prize for "Instagram Event for the New Semester."

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a global optical semiconductor company, announced on the 17th that it has confirmed SunLike lighting's effect on improving myopia, along with SERI_Singapore Eye Research Institute.

In order to prove the correlation between health and SunLike, a natural lighting technology developed through years of R&D, Seoul Semiconductor has been conducting experiments with Seoul National University, Basel University, and Harvard University since 2017. This time, with Singapore SERI, the effect of natural lighting on myopia improvement was tested.

In this experiment, chicks, whose eyes are similar to humans', were exposed to different lightings and then the length of their eyeballs was monitored, which is the cause of myopia. First, one eye of the chicks was covered with a myopia-causing cover for 14 days to induce myopia. After that, the cover was removed, and the group 1 was exposed to a conventional fluorescent lamp of 4000K, and the group 2 and 3 were exposed to the SunLike of 4000K and 6500K, respectively.

As a result of measuring the length of the chicks' eyeballs (the effect of myopia), while the chicks in the fluorescent lighting group had myopia worsened because the length of their eyeballs grew longer continuously, the eyeball length of chicks in the SunLike lighting group was restored to the normal size. This is an indirect confirmation that myopia can be improved to a degree close to normal when using SunLike lighting. This experimental result on the correlation between SunLike lighting and myopia was published in bioRxiv, an online journal specializing in life sciences.

"We found that the use of lighting with SunLike technology accelerated the recovery of myopia in the experimental group," said Dr. Najjar of the SERI in the thesis. "For eye growth and emmetropization, we confirmed the importance of using a lighting with a sunlight-like spectrum."

"I think that myopia can be surely improved if growing children use sunlight-like lighting," said Kim Seung-hyeon, a professor of ophthalmology at Korea University. "These days, we spend a lot of time indoors, and it is theoretically possible that the type of lighting given to children may alleviate vision loss caused by myopia to some extent, but more follow-up research is needed."

Seoul Semiconductor is hosting a "SunLike Instagram Event for the New Semester" as part of a myopia-prevention project for Korean children. To apply, post a picture of your child's room on Instagram and put the hashtag ChangeToSunLike. You may win a SunLike desk lamp or SunLike children's room lighting as a prize. For more information, check out SunLike's Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sunlike.official/).

