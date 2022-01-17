TaiwanPlus, a new global English-language video streaming platform, launches a 2022 TaiwanPlus Original Series titled "Road to Legacy," which is a 10-episode docuseries detailing the journey to fame of these 10 bands in Taiwan. On January 17, 2022, TaiwanPlus holds the world premiere at Legacy Taipei, with the docuseries launched exclusively and free to stream worldwide via www.TaiwanPlus.com on the same day.

The TaiwanPlus Original Series will be released in three installments, kicking off with the episodes on Tizzy Bac, 88BALAZ and Nighteentael on January 17th. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since its inception, "TaiwanPlus strives to provide a platform to showcase the diverse, creative culture that flourished under Taiwan's vibrant democracy. Following the positive reception from the TaiwanPlus Film Festival, which was an online curation of 10 iconic Taiwanese films, the platform now seeks to Bring Taiwan to the World through the country's dynamic indie music scene," indicates TaiwanPlus CEO Joanne Tsai.

Produced by TaiwanPlus, "Road to Legacy" is a co-production with Legacy Taipei, a live house institution in Taiwan that has hosted many renowned international and Taiwanese bands since 2009. Executive Producer Tien Tsung Ma says, "Contemporary Taiwanese music ranges from electronic music, rock, folk to hip-hop, and this docuseries is a timely snapshot of Taiwan's music scene." Shot over the course of 2.5 years, the docuseries unveils the truest side of these music artists, sharing their personalities, philosophy, and vision.

Among the ten bands featured, Tizzy Bac, ABAO and Namewee have garnered the most international presence. Tizzy Bac was established in 1999, offering a unique style of indie rock by integrating jazz, alternative rock, and electronic elements into their music. While indigenous Taiwanese R&B artist, ABAO, is hailed as a symbol of culture and heritage throughout Taiwan for her unique music. Malaysian artist and musician, Namewee, is known for pop and hip-hop, having garnered a following in East and South-East Asia as a passionate, outspoken activist for injustice and inequality. His work has been banned in China due to his song "Fragile Heart."

The docuseries will be released in three installments, kicking off with the episodes on Tizzy Bac, 88BALAZ and Nighteentael on January 17th. The remaining episodes will be made available in February (PA PUN BAND, Dadado Huang and Sweet John) and March (Namewee, ABAO, The Next Big Thing and LINION). The full listing of "Road to Legacy" can be found at: https://tw.plus/Kb7nt

To coincide with this celebration of music, TaiwanPlus is also hosting an online campaign to crowd-source 12-sec videos with sound that embodies Taiwan on Instagram. Event details can be found here: https://tw.plus/CNV3b.

