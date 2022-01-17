Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed

NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSmartShip, a world-leading fulfillment service provider for global e-commerce sellers, signed a strategic partnership agreement with LyncMed, a major global B2B e-commerce platform for medical instruments.

Under this partnership, NextSmartShip will empower LyncMed to expand its global reach with its industry-leading logistics and fulfillment expertise and the next-gen proprietary SaaS platform - Fulfillship.

Global e-commerce has seen exceptional growth since the pandemic. New platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Walmart, and even B2B platforms were propelled into a faster growing stag, in which fulfillment companies played a fundamental role.

is becoming the choice for more B2B platforms thanks to its comprehensive and innovative capabilities and in-depth experience serving 1000+ international DTC brands. Featuring:

97% global coverage with 70+ top international carrier partners;

Next-gen SaaS platform supporting routes recommendation, fee estimation, smart inventory distribution, seamless tracking updates etc;

Open API kits that allow easy integration into B2B platforms;

Dedicated servers which ensure fast, stable, and secure data transmission;

Top of the line value-added services;

One-stop experience: pick up at the door of your thousands of vendors (within China ) and deliver globally;

) and deliver globally; A seamless payment experience supporting flexible billing models;

Highly-rated customer service.

"LyncMed hopes to meet more global requirements with a stable, efficient, complete yet flexible logistic solution, which is exactly what can offer. It's more than exciting to work with LyncMed to speed up the transformation of medical device industry."

"We have been chosen as the fulfillment solution provider for around ten similar B2B e-commerce platforms globally. This proves the scarcity of the . We are much grateful to all partners for their trust and we hope to help more alike business to grow and scale." Said William Yu, CEO and founder of NextSmartShip.

About NextSmartShip

NextSmartShip is a tech-centered GLOCAL logistics powerhouse that strives to help DTC brands of different sizes to elevate their e-commerce business into the next big thing.

With a short history from 2019, the company has been helping thousands of global DTC brands to gain exceptional growth via its professional, stable, and affordable fulfillment services. It now delivers over a million packages per year to international destinations.

