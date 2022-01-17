Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed

NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSmartShip, a world-leading fulfillment service provider for global e-commerce sellers, signed a strategic partnership agreement with LyncMed, a major global B2B e-commerce platform for medical instruments.
Under this partnership, NextSmartShip will empower LyncMed to expand its global reach with its industry-leading logistics and fulfillment expertise and the next-gen proprietary SaaS platform - Fulfillship.
Global e-commerce has seen exceptional growth since the pandemic. New platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Walmart, and even B2B platforms were propelled into a faster growing stag, in which fulfillment companies played a fundamental role.
- 97% global coverage with 70+ top international carrier partners;
- Next-gen SaaS platform supporting routes recommendation, fee estimation, smart inventory distribution, seamless tracking updates etc;
- Open API kits that allow easy integration into B2B platforms;
- Dedicated servers which ensure fast, stable, and secure data transmission;
- Top of the line value-added services;
- One-stop experience: pick up at the door of your thousands of vendors (within China) and deliver globally;
- A seamless payment experience supporting flexible billing models;
- Highly-rated customer service.
"LyncMed hopes to meet more global requirements with a stable, efficient, complete yet flexible logistic solution, which is exactly what
"We have been chosen as the fulfillment solution provider for around ten similar B2B e-commerce platforms globally. This proves the scarcity of the
About NextSmartShip
NextSmartShip is a tech-centered GLOCAL logistics powerhouse that strives to help DTC brands of different sizes to elevate their e-commerce business into the next big thing.
With a short history from 2019, the company has been helping thousands of global DTC brands to gain exceptional growth via its professional, stable, and affordable fulfillment services. It now delivers over a million packages per year to international destinations.
