Quetzal Capital Plc - Appointment of Director and Award of Options

17 January 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal" or the "Company")

Appointment of Director - Award of Options

Quetzal Capital plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony ("Tony") James Quirke as a Non-executive Director with immediate effect.

Tony is the founder and CEO of 'The Payments Practice', a payments consultancy business that advises on financial regulation within payments and e-money sectors, card issuing and acquiring, international payments and business and financial strategy. He is an FCCA qualified accountant and an FCA approved person. He has founded, co-founded and led the M&A activity on several FCA regulated fintech businesses including an International FX payments broker, a digital bank, an acquiring bank, an issuer processor, an issuing bank and a payment services provider.

Between 2017 and 2019 Tony was the CFO of FairFX Group Plc, subsequently renamed as Equals Group Plc ("Equals"). He was integral to the senior management of the AIM listed business and the raising of £30m equity to fund M&A, investment in infrastructure and organic growth. He also oversaw the M&A transactions involving the acquisitions of two bolt-on businesses. During his tenure at Equals the business grew from annual payments volumes of £1billion to £3 billion and revenues from £10m to over £30m.

In 2013 Tony founded Q Money which was subsequently sold to Equals Group Plc. He has very broad experience in fintech projects and in leading internal controls and corporate governance oversight for businesses in this sector.

Tony Quirke has no interest in the share capital of Quetzal Capital Plc.

Further information on Mr Tony Quirke (Date of Birth: 31 March 1970)

Tony Quirke currently holds the following directorships:

The Payments Practice Limited

Fair Payments Limited

Directorships held in the past five years:

FairFX plc

Q Money Limited

Q Technology Limited

Spectrum Financial Group Limited

Spectrum Payment Services Limited

Spectrum Card Services Limited

Red88 Limited

City Forex Limited

Equals Connect Limited

GoGo Remit Limited

Woodhall Gate Limited

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Tony Quirke, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Award of Director Options

The Board has awarded Director options to Tony Quirke (the "Director Options"). The details of the option award and associated conditions are outlined below:

Tony Quirke Options Award

Strike price Options Vesting Expiry

6p 75,000 18 July 202210 March 2023

8p 75,00018 July 202210 March 2023

10p 75,000 18 July 202210 March 2023

John Taylor, Chairman of Quetzal Capital Plc, said:

"We are absolutely delighted that Tony has agreed to join the Board of Quetzal Capital at such a pivotal point in the Company's trajectory. Tony's experience of the fintech sector will be invaluable as the Company continues to assess the progress of TAP Global and reviews its option to acquire the entire issued share capital of that business. He will be primarily responsible for the monitoring of that investment and assisting TAP Global prepare for a listing event, should the decision be taken to exercise our option to acquire the business."



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

