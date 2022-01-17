Kasei Holdings Plc - Market Update

17 January 2022

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Market Update

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) is pleased to announce the following updates with respect to the Company's investment strategy.

Core Portfolio

The Company has deployed funds with respect to its core portfolio and has built up the following positions:

Underlying Quantity Av price (USD) Cost (USD) BTC 27.50 53,257.03 1,464,568.44 ETH 244.00 4,096.11 999,451.52 QNT 2,500.00 207.44 518,596.94 SOL 475.00 210.34 99,910.95 LINK 3,750.00 26.5 99,372.97 DAG 1,000,000.00 0.1738 173,790.13 AR 1,750.00 56.04 98,074.78 LUNA 1,600.00 60.70 97,123.00 AVAX 950.00 103.10 97,946.10 TOTAL (USD) 3,648,834.83

Core portfolio assets will be rebalanced subject to performance and in line with in-house research.

The Company intends to use these core portfolio assets in order to generate yield in line with the investment strategy.

Seed Stage Investment

The Company is also pleased to announce its first seed stage investment of USD 25,000 for 781,250 ZONE tokens.

ZONE is the first Game-fi ecosystem on the Algorand blockchain providing play to earn functionality. The investment will also enable the Company to further diversify its portfolio in the fast growing Algorand ecosystem.

The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.