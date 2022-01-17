Toshiba has developed a battery that can be used with PV modules, with a design that charges and discharges at high currents. The new 20Ah-HP SCiB product has a rated capacity of 20Ah, a nominal voltage of 2.3V, and an input power of 1,900W. It measures 116 mm x 22 mm x 106 mm and weighs 545 grams.Japan's Toshiba has launched a new rechargeable lithium-ion battery for automobiles, industrial equipment, and storage battery systems. "The battery can also be used with solar power generation," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The new 20Ah-HP cell is particularly suitable for charging and ...

